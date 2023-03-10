3 reasons why the Falcons reportedly won’t trade for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson’s health is in question
There is no doubting the ability that Lamar Jackson has at the quarterback position. He is one of the best in the league and everyone knows the damage he can do on the ground, and he has also improved tremendously in the passing game as well. But one possible deterrent for the Falcons, and many other NFL teams who may need a quarterback, is that Jackson has missed a significant amount of games over the past couple of seasons due to injury.
Over the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson has missed ten regular season games due to injury. Jackson’s injuries during those seasons came near the end of the season, which caused him to miss the remainder of those seasons when the Ravens were gearing up for the playoffs last season but failed to make the postseason in 2021.
It’s not Jackson’s fault that these injuries have come at such a huge part of the season. Perhaps it could be down to his usage when running the ball. But teams, such as the Falcons, will not overlook his recent injury history when thinking of trading for him as well as the cap space and draft capital required to make a deal happen. In the Falcons case, this very well could be one of the reasons that they will reportedly not trade for him.