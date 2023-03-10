Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline
Loser No. 1: Fans, ticket sales, and playoff hopes for the Falcons
Speaking of Lamar Jackson, the Falcons not pursuing him is the worst PR move ever. The excitement that Lamar would bring to the city of Atlanta is unrivaled.
This city has seen firsthand what it is like to have a ridiculous athlete at the quarterback position. Bringing in, arguably, the most electric player in the NFL would do wonders for the excitement of fans and getting butts in the seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Who wouldn’t want to see Lamar making plays in-person? You are simply crazy if you don’t. It cannot be said enough, he would be an energizer for Falcons fans.
Not to mention, the simple fact that he would make them a better team and increase their likelihood of snapping the postseason drought.