Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline
Winner No. 3: Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder should be ecstatic about the Falcons’ decisions of late. He has a wide-open path to prove himself as a starting quarterback for a full season.
I think we all can agree that Ridder has a better shot at being the starting quarterback for the Falcons in 2023 if he has to compete with a lesser free agent quarterback or a rookie compared to Lamar Jackson.
The Falcons landing Lamar would doom Ridder to the bench, simple as that. No way would they allow a second-year quarterback to take the starting job from a former MVP that is being paid $50 million or more.
This is all assuming that Atlanta doesn’t jump in and snag Lamar later in the year, which is certainly a possibility. For now, Desmond Ridder is a clear winner following the franchise tag deadline.