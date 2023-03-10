Fansided
Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /

Winner No. 3: Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder should be ecstatic about the Falcons’ decisions of late. He has a wide-open path to prove himself as a starting quarterback for a full season.

I think we all can agree that Ridder has a better shot at being the starting quarterback for the Falcons in 2023 if he has to compete with a lesser free agent quarterback or a rookie compared to Lamar Jackson.

The Falcons landing Lamar would doom Ridder to the bench, simple as that. No way would they allow a second-year quarterback to take the starting job from a former MVP that is being paid $50 million or more.

This is all assuming that Atlanta doesn’t jump in and snag Lamar later in the year, which is certainly a possibility. For now, Desmond Ridder is a clear winner following the franchise tag deadline.

