Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline
Loser No. 3: The Falcons’ offense
A couple things combine to make the Atlanta Falcons offense a loser following the tag deadline. Those two things come down to, once again, Lamar Jackson and Kaleb McGary.
Let’s start with Lamar, the offense would be so much better with the electric quarterback taking snaps, there is no doubt about it. Their running game would likely see an improvement and so would their passing game—I am willing to bet that Lamar could hit a few more receivers in the hands than Marcus Mariota could.
Then we have Kaleb McGary who was manning the right side of the offensive line and appears to be moving on to another team after not being tagged. Sometimes it is better to go with what you know rather than what you don’t and we know that McGary had a breakout season last year. I like my chances with him at right tackle compared to anyone else. We will likely see a dip in play from the right tackle position in 2023.