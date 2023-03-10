Breaking down the latest on where Matt Ryan could end up in 2023
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan seems likely to hit free agency with the veteran quarterback’s one season with the Colts being a complete disaster. Aside from one nice win against Patrick Mahomes, Ryan didn’t live up to expectations and should be cut along with Nick Foles as the Colts clear the deck for a draft pick and start over at the position.
Looking at the latest news and rumors of where Matt Ryan could land the most obvious landing spot is the rumored destination. It would be a great fit for both sides when you consider how little is expected from the quarterback position in San Francisco and how few starting opportunities will be around the league for Ryan.
Ryan’s problem wasn’t a lack of production with the Colts but a concerning fumbling issue and far too many interceptions. This is something that Kyle and the 49ers can clean up with a superior offensive line and giving Ryan far better targets with less responsibility.
Brock Purdy is facing an uncertain off-season due to an elbow injury and Trey Lance is still unknown after his season ended due to injury. If Matt Ryan wants another chance to start in this league he should be willing to take a discount deal to land with a coach that elevated Ryan’s play, unlike any other coach or coordinator Ryan has been paired with.
Matt and Kyle were the clear reasons the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl in 2016. An accomplishment for a franchise that is yet to win the trophy and has only ever appeared in the final game twice.
If Ryan had of been on the 49ers’ roster this past season it is hard to imagine the Eagles being able to beat a San Francisco team that had an amazing roster but was unable to contend in the NFC Championship due to losing the ability to throw the football. Matt Ryan to San Francisco makes sense for both sides and clearly gives Matt the best chance of going out on a better note.