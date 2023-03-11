Fansided
3 Atlanta Falcons reactions to Panthers trading up to 1st pick

Jul 28, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) makes a catch during the third day of training camp at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports /
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) drops a pass in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 18-10. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports /

The Atlanta Falcons watched on Friday evening their division rival trade up from behind them to the first overall pick in the draft paying a very steep price.  While there was some speculation the Falcons could be trading up the move never made sense for a team that seems committed to Desmond Ridder.

This is an instant win for the Bears adding two first-round picks and staying in the top ten while adding an elite receiver for Justin Fields. Fields now have three real options at receiver and the Bears have reason to believe they can take a huge step forward.

Chicago now clearly will continue to build around Justin and focus on adding help to the offensive line and running back positions. This is huge for the NFC South with the division perhaps tilting based on who the Panthers choose and whether or not Carolina can add a franchise quarterback they have lacked since Cam Newton left. From Atlanta’s perspective, this is mainly good news despite the number one pick soon joining the division.

