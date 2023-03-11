3 Potential bargain free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons can finally afford to make a splash in free agency leaving the bargain aisles to add players they know will have a long-term and instant impact. While Atlanta can and should make bigger moves this off-season this doesn’t mean the team should abandon hunting for potential value deals.
Terry Fontenot has shown an impressive ability to add high-impact players for a very low-cost Cordarrelle Patterson, Rashaan Evans, and Elijah Wilkinson are the biggest examples. All three are high-impact starters that had a huge impact on the team while playing on very team-friendly deals.
Fontenot and the Atlanta front office will be focused on attempting to add players they can build around long-term, however, they need to continue the approach that landed them a surprise building block in Patterson or a great replacement for Deion Jones in Evans.
Looking at this year’s free agent class three names stick out that Atlanta should at least do due diligence on as players who could be signed to bargain contracts and could thrive in Atlanta.