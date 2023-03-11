3 Potential bargain free agent fits for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Keanu Neal
It is easy to forget just how great Neal was for the Atlanta Falcons in his first two seasons with the team. Neal and Deion Jones were the missing pieces for the Atlanta defense that allowed them to play well enough to support Matt Ryan’s MVP season and the Falcons to make it to the Super Bowl.
The 2017 season was a solid year for Neal as well with the defense stepping up and giving Atlanta fans reason to believe the defense was heading in the right direction. Both Neal and the Atlanta defense were derailed over the next two seasons with two serious injuries taking away a lot of Neal’s burst. Keanu moved on two seasons ago spending time with Dallas at linebacker before returning to play in the secondary with Tampa this past season.
Neal isn’t close to the player he once was, however, Atlanta is big on positional flexibility, and adding Neal as a backup with the ability to play at either linebacker or in the secondary has value. While it doesn’t have the possible high upside of the other two deals it would be a fun reunion and great depth for an Atlanta team that needs help in both the secondary and at linebacker.