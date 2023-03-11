4 Latest free agent fits the Atlanta Falcons should sign
1. Adam Thielen
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are going to miss Thielen this season who has done so much for their franchise. First Thielen was a great second option behind Stefon Diggs before settling into the same role behind Justin Jefferson. Thielen has finished over 700 receiving yards each of the last two seasons and has double-digit touchdowns in two of the last three seasons.
Adam is a great fit for the Falcons if the market doesn’t demand more than a two-year commitment for the thirty-two-year-old receiver. Thielen is still a productive player and would be a great fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, however, it is only a fit if the veteran is willing to take a deal that Atlanta can escape if needed after the first year.
Atlanta could count on Thielen to fill the role he has throughout his career as the second option behind Drake London and a veteran the quarterback can count on to convert third downs when all the attention is on Kyle Pitts and London.