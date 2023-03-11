Fansided
4 Latest free agent fits the Atlanta Falcons should sign

Nick Halden
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports /
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports /

1. Adam Thielen

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are going to miss Thielen this season who has done so much for their franchise. First Thielen was a great second option behind Stefon Diggs before settling into the same role behind Justin Jefferson.  Thielen has finished over 700 receiving yards each of the last two seasons and has double-digit touchdowns in two of the last three seasons.

Adam is a great fit for the Falcons if the market doesn’t demand more than a two-year commitment for the thirty-two-year-old receiver. Thielen is still a productive player and would be a great fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, however, it is only a fit if the veteran is willing to take a deal that Atlanta can escape if needed after the first year.

Atlanta could count on Thielen to fill the role he has throughout his career as the second option behind Drake London and a veteran the quarterback can count on to convert third downs when all the attention is on Kyle Pitts and London.

