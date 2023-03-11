4 Latest free agent fits the Atlanta Falcons should sign
4. Jacoby Brissett
Brissett continues to be the perfect option to bring in to compete with Desmond Ridder with an ability to win consistently if Ridder is injured or struggles. Brissett has an 18-30 record but in Arthur Smith’s system, Brissett wouldn’t have the pressure that he faced in his other starting opportunities if forced into action.
Atlanta can offer Brissett the chance to come in and compete with Ridder though it seems impossible that Jacoby could actually win the starting job unless Desmond falls apart in camp and the preseason.
Brissett offers a wrinkle in his elite ability to run quarterback sneaks as well giving the Falcons a short-yardage weapon for a team that has struggled with execution in short-yardage situations. If the Falcons choose not to chase Jacoby two other great options to compete with Desmond could be Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke both mobile enough to run Smith’s system and looking for a chance to compete.