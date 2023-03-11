Fansided
4 Latest free agent fits the Atlanta Falcons should sign

Nick Halden
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports /
Atlanta Falcons
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) talk between plays in the first quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports /

4. Jacoby Brissett

Brissett continues to be the perfect option to bring in to compete with Desmond Ridder with an ability to win consistently if Ridder is injured or struggles. Brissett has an 18-30 record but in Arthur Smith’s system, Brissett wouldn’t have the pressure that he faced in his other starting opportunities if forced into action.

Atlanta can offer Brissett the chance to come in and compete with Ridder though it seems impossible that Jacoby could actually win the starting job unless Desmond falls apart in camp and the preseason.

Brissett offers a wrinkle in his elite ability to run quarterback sneaks as well giving the Falcons a short-yardage weapon for a team that has struggled with execution in short-yardage situations. If the Falcons choose not to chase Jacoby two other great options to compete with Desmond could be Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke both mobile enough to run Smith’s system and looking for a chance to compete.

