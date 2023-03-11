Atlanta Falcons made the right choice sticking with Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons are yet to name Desmond Ridder their starting quarterback yet reading between the lines it seems obvious the team is very high on the young quarterback. Ridder has only four career starts but went 2-2 with a below-average roster and few weapons outside of Drake London.
Ridder didn’t throw a single interception in four games as a rookie and was a clear upgrade over veteran Marcus Mariota. Atlanta, however, is going to make Ridder earn the starting role giving the team a far better chance to sign an elite backup with a chance to “compete” for a starting job.
This is the right move for an Atlanta team that isn’t a top quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl. While the Falcons are a great off-season away from returning to the playoffs the team needs to stay the course focused not on adding one star player but on building one of the most complete rosters in the NFC.
Looking at both the Eagles and 49ers the clearest path to contending in the NFC has been focusing on building a complete roster and adjusting at the quarterback position. The 49ers have been in consistent playoff contention with Jimmy G., Trey Lance, and Brock Purdy all taking turns as the starter.
The Eagles have been to two Super Bowls over the last half-decade with Nick Foles and Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Even the Rams who added Matthew Stafford before winning the Super Bowl focused first on building a complete team.
Winning in the NFC for the last half-decade is about either having Aaron Rodger, Tom Brady, or the most complete team in the conference. Obviously, with neither veteran quarterback an option Atlanta’s best path to winning is focusing on fixing the defense and adding weapons to give Ridder his best chance at success.
Fontenot and Smith are sending a message that many Atlanta Falcons fans are missing with their Lamar hopes dashed. This team isn’t about going all in and attempting to win it all right now but a franchise that is tired of losing and looking to build a roster that is capable of competing for a playoff spot for years to come.