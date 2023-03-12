3 Realistic expectations for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting with nearly $60 million in projected cap space and are a team many will look to expecting them to make a lot of off-season noise. While it is fair to expect Terry Fontenot to make high-impact moves in comparison to the last two seasons expectations shouldn’t be too high for a team that has proven they are looking to build this roster the right way.
Atlanta is going to change their approach in free agency but it would be surprising to see the team do anything close to an “all in” approach after spending two years digging themselves out of poor decisions and bad contracts made by the previous front office.
Continuing to build this team through the draft and making smart decisions might not win the off-season but what it will do is set this team up to consistently win games for a long time. Something Atlanta hasn’t done all that often.
Atlanta is going to spend but it will be judicially adding players they view as cheap short-term answers or building blocks with their prime still ahead. With this in mind, let’s look at realistic expectations for the Falcons in free agency.