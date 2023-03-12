3 Realistic expectations for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency
1. Any splashy free agent signings will be on the defensive side
Whether it is Jessie Bates, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, an elite pass rusher, or both any big deals happening for the Falcons should be on the defensive side of the ball. Atlanta has plenty of building blocks for the offense and shouldn’t be expected to chase any star players on that side of the ball. With Desmond Ridder in year two and Allgeier, London, and Pitts all locked in as starters Atlanta’s biggest need will be adding a right tackle and bringing in competition for the left guard and center spots.
The Falcons aren’t in a position to chase expensive veterans who are looking to win now. Players the team views as an answer for the next 3-4 years are the top options.
Atlanta needs starting safeties, defensive linemen, and at least one top pass-rushing option to start opposite Lorenzo Carter.