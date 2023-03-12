3 Realistic expectations for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency
2. Atlanta will provide competition for Desmond Ridder
There isn’t any shortage of fringe starters looking for a chance to win another starting job with Andy Dalton, Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Darnold all unrestricted free agents looking for another chance. Atlanta should be expected to be in the running for one of these players and lock up a veteran to compete with Ridder early in the off-season.
The Falcons are going to attempt to build around Desmond Ridder but need an option they believe Desmond can beat while still being a player who is capable of winning games in Arthur Smith’s system.
In a weak NFC in arguably the worst division in football this shouldn’t be a terribly difficult task for a team that can offer the chance of a quarterback competition. While any competition is going to be heavily in Ridder’s favor the team is unlikely to hand the second-year quarterback the job based on four average games at the end of the 2022 season. Atlanta will add an option they believe can win games if Ridder isn’t the player they believe him to be.