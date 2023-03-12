Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Atlanta Falcons News

3 Realistic expectations for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency

Nick Halden
Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports /

2. Atlanta will provide competition for Desmond Ridder

There isn’t any shortage of fringe starters looking for a chance to win another starting job with Andy Dalton, Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, Taylor Heinicke, and Sam Darnold all unrestricted free agents looking for another chance. Atlanta should be expected to be in the running for one of these players and lock up a veteran to compete with Ridder early in the off-season.

The Falcons are going to attempt to build around Desmond Ridder but need an option they believe Desmond can beat while still being a player who is capable of winning games in Arthur Smith’s system.

In a weak NFC in arguably the worst division in football this shouldn’t be a terribly difficult task for a team that can offer the chance of a quarterback competition. While any competition is going to be heavily in Ridder’s favor the team is unlikely to hand the second-year quarterback the job based on four average games at the end of the 2022 season. Atlanta will add an option they believe can win games if Ridder isn’t the player they believe him to be.

facebooktwitterreddit