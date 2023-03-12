3 Realistic expectations for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency
3. Atlanta will add depth and competition at receiver and along the offensive line
Each of the past two seasons one of Atlanta’s biggest issues on offense has been the lack of depth at receiver. Drake London is clearly the primary target but Atlanta should be expected to add one clear starter and 2-3 depth options to come in and compete with Jared Bernhardt and Frank Darby for contributing roles.
Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom are locked in as starters while the other three positions seem to be up for grabs. Atlanta should be expected to add possible starters in both free agency and the draft allowing Arthur Smith to follow the script of the 2022 preseason and allowing players to compete for starting roles.
With Smith getting the most out of Wilkinson and McGary this past season the Atlanta front office has to feel great about the system they have in place needing simply to add capable run blockers to compete for starting roles in Arthur Smith’s offense.