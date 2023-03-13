3 Players who fit the Atlanta Falcons free agency trends
Over the past two seasons, the Atlanta Falcons have consistently targeted players that have worked under either Arthur Smith or Ryan Pace. Pace spent time in Chicago before joining the Atlanta front office while Smith was the OC for the Titans.
Part of the reason for this trend was Atlanta attempting to bring in cheap options they were familiar with as they were stuck in cap purgatory. While the Falcons have cap space to spare it would be surprising if the trend doesn’t continue with multiple fits that worked under both Smith and Pace set to hit free agency.
While there might be some connection to top names set to hit free agency Atlanta should continue the trend of targeting former players who they view as bargains. While there might be a slight uptick in what they can spend it should still be lower-mid tier free agents Atlanta targets with connections to Pace or Smith. Looking at the current option one name in particular sticks out as a potential bargain starting option for the Atlanta offense.