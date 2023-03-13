3 Players who fit the Atlanta Falcons free agency trends
1. Ben Jones
There shouldn’t be any question that Ben Jones makes a lot of sense for the Falcons and fits the trend of targeting former Arthur Smith players. Jones had his best seasons playing with Arthur Smith and the Falcons need to add competition at the center position or a clear starter. Jones could be argued as a fit for either role.
At thirty-three, Jones isn’t going to be an expensive option and could go overlooked as Rashaan Evans did the previous off-season. Atlanta could opt to spend on a top option at right tackle, sign Ben Jones to compete or start and center, and bring back Elijah Wilkinson to complete the line at left guard.
The Falcons are going to have to find bargain production on the line as they did last off-season and Jones fits that description. He would be a clear upgrade over anyone Atlanta currently has on the roster or last year’s starting options. Having a veteran work with Desmond Ridder in his first season would be a huge asset as well considering the experience Jones has to offer.