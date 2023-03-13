3 Players who fit the Atlanta Falcons free agency trends
2. Allen Robinson
The Falcons have a myriad of options to start opposite Drake London and Robinson is certainly a name they should consider. The receiver had solid seasons when Ryan Pace was in Chicago and would continue Atlanta’s history of chasing after players who played under Pace. Outside of chasing Cordarrelle Patterson the majority of Atlanta’s targets that played under Pace have been players who are depth pieces, not starters.
A large part of this is due to Atlanta’s lack of ability to sign players they know will have an impact in searching for bargains in players the current front office is familiar with. Robinson would thrive in Arthur Smith’s offense after a failed tenure with the Rams.
He would give Ridder a consistent third option behind Pitts and London completing the Atlanta offense. Robinson had a solid season with both the Bears and Jaguars before failing with the Rams. Never getting on the same page with the quarterbacks Robinson could be looking at signing a short-term prove-it deal and Atlanta could offer that chance.