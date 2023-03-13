3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can win free agency in 2023
2. Add a legitimate second option at receiver and veteran depth
Matt Ryan’s final season with the team sticks out not only because of the complete battering the team allowed the veteran to take but the lack of weapons he was given. Tampa’s current third or fourth option at receiver was Ryan’s primary target with Tajae Sharpe and Olamide Zaccheaus spending time as the primary options at the position as well.
Year two under Arthur Smith was a big upgrade with the team drafting Drake London. However, after London, the team has little else. Frank Darby and Jared Bernhardt are the starting options behind London.
For the first time since Smith has been hired Atlanta needs to spend money at the position and give Ridder the best chance to succeed. Even if Atlanta opts to draft a second receiver the team still needs to sign reliable options with Sterling Shepard, Julio Jones, and Jakobi Meyers sticking out as potential fits for the Falcons in free agency.
With cap space and a young quarterback, Atlanta doesn’t have any excuses to bring back another underwhelming depth chart at the position. The Falcons need to add at least 2-3 receivers capable of contributing at a consistent level.