3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons can win free agency in 2023
3. Continue to avoid overpaying for veteran players
This is the first off-season in more than a decade that the Falcons won’t have bad contracts to deal with or cap space to create. The team is second in the league in space and will have the ability to chase any of this year’s top players.
While the team should chase a pass rusher or a young impact player like Bates they also need to continue to stay the course that Fontenot has put the team on. Avoiding adding many pricey long-term deals and continuing to shop in the bargain aisle looking for surprise production. This is something Fontenot has proven to be great at adding Cordarrelle Patterson, Elijah Wilkinson, Rashaan Evans, and Lorenzo Carter on what were clearly bargain deals for Atlanta.
Simply because the Falcons have the money doesn’t mean now is the time to push the chips to the middle of the table. Atlanta needs to continue to stick to the plan that Fontenot has in place adding more expensive building blocks and adding depth without feeling the need to swing big consistently.