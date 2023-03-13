3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons don’t need to fill in free agency
Usually, when a team has a lot of money, they have a lot of needs. That is definitely where the Atlanta Falcons find themselves. They have the second-most cap space and the only team who has more is the Chicago Bears who also have a lot of holes.
You can look everywhere on the roster and you will see a need. Whether that is for a backup player or a starter; it is a dang good thing they have some money to spend this week. I mean, they don’t even have a punter under contract for the 2023 season.
After saying all of that you can probably guess that finding three positions that the Falcons don’t need to add to in free agency wasn’t the easiest—however, I managed.
It will be interesting to see what positions Atlanta prioritizes in free agency over the draft. These next few weeks will tell us a lot about their intentions in April’s draft.
Now that we have all of that out of the way, here are a few positions that the Atlanta Falcons don’t need to fill in free agency.