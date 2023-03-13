3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons don’t need to fill in free agency
1. Kicker & Long Snapper
Starting this one off hot. The Atlanta Falcons don’t need to and probably will not sign a kicker or a long snapper.
Younghoe Koo is certainly entrenched as the team’s kicker after signing an extension last offseason. When you are one of the best in the league then you deserve to have your position on lockdown. He is also one of the most interesting players in sports and a fan favorite. You don’t need me to tell you but the Falcons are committed to Younghoe Koo.
As for long snapper, following Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris moving on to the Chargers last offseason, the team brought in a couple of replacement options. One was injured the whole year while the other manned the position for the whole year. Liam McCullough earned himself another year after the Falcons re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent.