3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons don’t need to fill in free agency
2. Cornerback
This may seem trivial but the Atlanta Falcons have enough experience at cornerback and just because I say they don’t need to fill the position in free agency, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t in the draft.
Atlanta will need to sign A.J. Terrell to an extension soon which will require a lot of money. They also have Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, and Dee Alford under contract for the upcoming season.
If Hayward can stay healthy then you already have your top two corners and then having Darren Hall to back them up isn’t the worst option. Dee Alford also showed the coaches that he should play more snaps moving forward.
Adding a corner in the first few rounds makes much more sense for the Falcons. Assuming that this is Hayward’s last year, then they need to develop a solid second cornerback. While it is always good to add a proven player, they should allocate that money to a position that needs it more.