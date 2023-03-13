Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Atlanta Falcons News

Predicting Atlanta Falcons defensive starters prior to free agency

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) takes the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) takes the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next
Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy (98) rushes against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy (98) rushes against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports /

DE: Arnold Ebiketie, Myles Murphy (Draft – Clemson)

This is a position the Atlanta Falcons must—and I mean must—invest a high draft pick in. There isn’t much promise on the roster currently, and there isn’t much on the free-agent market, so their next option is to use their top-ten pick on a defensive end.

Myles Murphy would instantly become a starter with high upside as both a pass rusher and run defender. He underperformed getting to the quarterback while being a monster defending the run. He is exactly the type of defensive end that Ryan Nielsen is looking for; the pick just makes too much sense.

As for Arnold Ebiketie, he showed some dominant flashes last season—especially against the 49ers. I think he will prove to be well worth the second-round pick the Falcons used on him last year.

facebooktwitterreddit