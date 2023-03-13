Predicting Atlanta Falcons defensive starters prior to free agency
DE: Arnold Ebiketie, Myles Murphy (Draft – Clemson)
This is a position the Atlanta Falcons must—and I mean must—invest a high draft pick in. There isn’t much promise on the roster currently, and there isn’t much on the free-agent market, so their next option is to use their top-ten pick on a defensive end.
Myles Murphy would instantly become a starter with high upside as both a pass rusher and run defender. He underperformed getting to the quarterback while being a monster defending the run. He is exactly the type of defensive end that Ryan Nielsen is looking for; the pick just makes too much sense.
As for Arnold Ebiketie, he showed some dominant flashes last season—especially against the 49ers. I think he will prove to be well worth the second-round pick the Falcons used on him last year.