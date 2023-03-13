Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Atlanta Falcons News

Predicting Atlanta Falcons defensive starters prior to free agency

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) takes the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) takes the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is unable to collect a pass as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) defends in the second quarter during a Week 11 NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0115
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is unable to collect a pass as Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) defends in the second quarter during a Week 11 NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0115 /

S: Jessie Bates (Free agent – Bengals), Richie Grant

Jessie Bates will seemingly be an Atlanta Falcon on Wednesday afternoon when the new league year starts. He is a splash signing that is extremely exciting for Atlanta.

Bates will add a ton of experience and proven production to the Falcons’ secondary which has suddenly become a strength for them. They nailed it with the *probable* addition of the former Bengals’ safety.

As for Richie Grant, he is coming off of an improved sophomore season. He is versatile enough to take on the responsibility that Bates does not. He is only going to get better—especially with Bates added to the mix.

With this duo of safeties, Ryan Nielsen should be able to do whatever he wants on the backend. Throw in A.J. Terrell and a healthy Casey Hayward in the secondary and it has the potential to be among the best in the league.

Must Read. 4 underused Falcons in 2022. light

facebooktwitterreddit