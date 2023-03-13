Predicting Atlanta Falcons defensive starters prior to free agency
S: Jessie Bates (Free agent – Bengals), Richie Grant
Jessie Bates will seemingly be an Atlanta Falcon on Wednesday afternoon when the new league year starts. He is a splash signing that is extremely exciting for Atlanta.
Bates will add a ton of experience and proven production to the Falcons’ secondary which has suddenly become a strength for them. They nailed it with the *probable* addition of the former Bengals’ safety.
As for Richie Grant, he is coming off of an improved sophomore season. He is versatile enough to take on the responsibility that Bates does not. He is only going to get better—especially with Bates added to the mix.
With this duo of safeties, Ryan Nielsen should be able to do whatever he wants on the backend. Throw in A.J. Terrell and a healthy Casey Hayward in the secondary and it has the potential to be among the best in the league.