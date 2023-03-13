Fansided
Predicting Atlanta Falcons offensive starters prior to free agency

Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Clint Ratkovich (25) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
What could the Atlanta Falcons’ starting offense look like in 2023?

With free agency being so close, now seems like a great time to take a shot in the dark at who the Atlanta Falcons starters will be going into the 2023 season. Here we are starting out with the offense and then will follow it up with the defense.

This will be a combination of players who are currently under contract for the Falcons, those who could sign with them during free agency, and those who could join the team via the draft.

Let’s start this off with the fullback position that was filled recently.

FB: Keith Smith

Keith Smith, to the surprise of most, re-signed with the Falcons for another year. Clearly, they don’t foresee any standout fullbacks being available this offseason. Smith signed a modest one-year deal as he enters his tenth season in the league.

Not much else to it, solid fullback and a good special teamer.

