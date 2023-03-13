Predicting Atlanta Falcons offensive starters prior to free agency
LT: Jake Matthews
LG: Rodger Saffold (Free agent – Bills)
C: Joe Tippman (Draft – Wisconsin)
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Blake Freeland (Draft – BYU)
Following a strong season by the Falcons’ offensive line, they see a lot of turnover as they make changes at three out of the five positions.
Clearly, Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom are locks for the starting lineup. The biggest question here will be whether the Falcons will bring back Kaleb McGary. Personally, I think he ends up elsewhere, so the Falcons end up drafting Blake Freeland out of BYU as a replacement. And they also end up starting another rookie at center.
Before the Bears spoiled my plan, I had the Falcons signing Nate Davis. Instead, veteran Rodger Saffold joins the team for this prediction. Arthur Smith, much like Davis, coached Saffold for a couple of years in Tennessee.