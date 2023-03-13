Predicting Atlanta Falcons offensive starters prior to free agency
TE: Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith (Trade – Patriots)
Kyle Pitts should be a mainstay at the position for a long time and hopefully, the coaches will put him in a position to prove himself again. He had a disappointing 2022 season that ended in a season-ending injury which will be something to watch going forward. Reports are that his recovery is on-schedule but you just never know for sure.
Initially, I had the Falcons re-signing MyCole Pruitt and inserting him into the second spot on the depth chart. Now, only half of that could come to fruition. Falcons, smartly, traded for another receiving threat in Jonnu Smith and he instantly becomes the top guy not named Kyle Pitts at the position. Love the move by Atlanta.
MyCole Pruitt could end up back but I would say that isn’t likely. They just need to find a blocking tight end.