Predicting Atlanta Falcons offensive starters prior to free agency

Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports /
Jan 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /

WR: Drake London, D.J. Chark (Free agent – Lions)

Drake London has sky-high potential following an impressive rookie season. The biggest question isn’t if he can put up 1,300+ yards but if he will have enough throws landing in his arms. Nonetheless, Marcus Mariota is gone, so it shouldn’t be a problem this season.

As for the players behind London, that is a giant question mark. With all due respect, no one wants to see Frank Darby and Jared Bernhardt sitting at two and three on the depth chart.

Unfortunately, there aren’t too many options on the free agent market but D.J. Chark is an intriguing one. After a Pro Bowl season in 2019, he hasn’t broken 800 yards, yet the Atlanta Falcons don’t need two 1,000-yard receivers. If he can come in and be a reliable option, then he would be well worth the money.

