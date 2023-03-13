Predicting Atlanta Falcons offensive starters prior to free agency
RB: Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson
No position on the Atlanta Falcons is more set than running back. They have plenty of options to take the rock.
Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson have the potential to be the best one-two punch in the entire NFL. Allgeier broke out and had over 1,000 yards rushing this past season while Cordarrelle Patterson started last season as one of the NFL’s leading rushers through the first handful of games.
It is truly a dynamic duo that can carry the Falcons’ offense, which will do wonders for whoever plays quarterback. We haven’t even mentioned Caleb Huntley who, at points, carried the ground game for Atlanta. There were a couple games in 2022 where they couldn’t get consistency in the running game until Huntley took the ball.
There is no need for any additions to this position; they could use that money elsewhere. Expect these two RBs to split carries all year.