Predicting Atlanta Falcons offensive starters prior to free agency

Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) looks to the sideline during a stoppage in play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports /

QB: Desmond Ridder

Things seem to be trending toward Desmond Ridder being the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

While there is still a chance that Lamar Jackson ends up in red and black, the probability isn’t great. Terry Fontenot has already stated that they will add a quarterback so there should still be competition for the second-year QB.

There is a chance that the Falcons draft a quarterback in the first round and an even better chance that they draft one in the later rounds. Either way, I think Ridder ends up winning the competition for opening-day starter.

No matter what happens, it is bound to be an interesting situation to follow. There are so many different ways that Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot can go in finding their next franchise quarterback.

