Predicting Atlanta Falcons offensive starters prior to free agency
QB: Desmond Ridder
Things seem to be trending toward Desmond Ridder being the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback for the 2023 season.
While there is still a chance that Lamar Jackson ends up in red and black, the probability isn’t great. Terry Fontenot has already stated that they will add a quarterback so there should still be competition for the second-year QB.
There is a chance that the Falcons draft a quarterback in the first round and an even better chance that they draft one in the later rounds. Either way, I think Ridder ends up winning the competition for opening-day starter.
No matter what happens, it is bound to be an interesting situation to follow. There are so many different ways that Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot can go in finding their next franchise quarterback.