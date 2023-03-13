Ranking 5 big-name free agents Falcons are most likely to sign
Free agency is almost upon us. This is the most highly anticipated free agency period for the Atlanta Falcons in a long time. This team finally has money and, hopefully, they will be willing to spend most of it.
Atlanta currently has the second-most cap space in the NFL. Only the Chicago Bears have more, and for what it is worth, they have a lot more.
Here is a ranking of five free agents that the Falcons are most likely to splurge on.
5. Zach Allen, DE, Arizona Cardinals
Zach Allen is a talented defensive end that is bound to land a big contract after racking up 5.5 sacks in 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals.
The Falcons clearly need any talent they can get on the defensive line. New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was brought in the fix the pass rush and he might see Allen as a player who can get the unit kick-started.
It would be a risk as this is a player who has only taken down the quarterback 11.5 times in his four years in the NFL. Signing him would be banking on him continuing to improve.