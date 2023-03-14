3 Reasons Heinicke is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot has wasted zero time in free agency building out the Atlanta Falcons roster and landing top targets. Of note, the Falcons have added Jonnu Smith, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and Taylor Heinicke.
Atlanta also re-signed Keith Smith and Bradley Pinion while extending guard Chris Lindstrom all announced in the last twenty-four hours. Fontenot and Arthur Smith are in the next phase of their plan and if early free agency moves are any indication it is going well.
The Falcons should still be expected to sign an edge rusher and starting receiver option considering their lack of depth at both positions.
While there is plenty to break down in the last day for Atlanta a lot of the focus today will be on Taylor Heinicke. The Falcons signed the backup quarterback to an expensive deal indicating they view him as legitimate competition for Ridder and a great backup plan. Despite the slight overpay Atlanta landed the perfect fit for a team that needed a reliable second option. One that could prove to be a great bridge option if Ridder is injured or isn’t the answer.