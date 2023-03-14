Top free agent CB James Bradberry hinting at joining the Falcons?
What an insane Monday it was for the Falcons as they were one of the most active teams in the league once the legal tampering period kicked off. They had a busy day as they did a bit of everything; they made a trade, they re-signed their own star to a massive deal, and they added some quality defensive pieces—presumably, as nothing can be official until Wednesday afternoon.
This was just the start of an interesting offseason for Atlanta. They are bound to make more moves in the coming days which may include making another splash signing by signing the top free agent cornerback James Bradberry who has something interesting sitting in his Instagram bio.
Top free agent CB James Bradberry may just be hinting at joining the Falcons
We all know how NFL players love to make subtle hints at things and, honestly, it can get really annoying sometimes—just look at the Jets, but that is beside the point. The Falcons still have money left after agreeing to terms with many free agents on Monday. They are clearly focusing on their defense and if you want to trust an Instagram bio then they have another splash in store for us.
James Bradberry, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, is a free agent and you may notice something interesting in his Instagram bio. He has the ‘pin’ emoji next to ‘ATL.’
He doesn’t have any clear connections to Atlanta. He grew up in Alabama, went to college in Alabama at Samford, was drafted by the Panthers, and has also played for the Giants and Eagles. So, believe what you want to believe.
However, do not get your hopes up because there is probably a simple explanation for him having ‘ATL’ in his bio. I cannot confirm or deny whether or not he has edited his bio recently or if the ‘ATL’ has always been there. If someone knows for sure, please leave a comment down below.
Surely, we will get a clear answer soon with him being one of the top, if not the top, free agent still left unsigned.