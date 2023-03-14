Indianapolis Colts release Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan
We now have our answer, the Indianapolis Colts are done with Matt Ryan after just one season. They are releasing the veteran quarterback exactly a week before the anniversary of the Atlanta Falcons trading him.
It was a disappointing season for him, but the Colts are used to that by now. The team was a complete mess which is why they will now have the opportunity to pick up one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Indianapolis Colts releasing the Atlanta Falcons’ legendary QB Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are flipping their roster with their dismissal of two veteran players. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Dallas Cowboys and now they are releasing the former Atlanta Falcons franchise quarterback, Matt Ryan.
The Colts will save $17 million in cap space but will be held responsible for an $18 million dead cap charge.
They expected Ryan to be their answer at quarterback on a team that was seemingly ready to make a run, which was the furthest thing from the truth. Instead, they looked like a disaster and ended up with the fourth-overall pick in the draft.
Meanwhile, in free agency, they have watched LB Bobby Okereke and CB Brandon Facyson move on to other teams while their only addition has been kicker Matt Gay. Not exactly a fun time for Colts fans.
The Atlanta Falcons, nearly a year ago, traded Ryan in exchange for a third-round pick that turned into edge rusher DeAngelo Malone. At the time, it looked like a steal for the Colts but now it is clear that the Falcons won the trade.
The Falcons got a talented pass rusher at the cost of a quarterback who had led them to the most success they had ever seen, but he flamed out in Indy and was benched on two separate occasions.
So much for my proposal for the Falcons to buy a couple draft picks for the Colts.