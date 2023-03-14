Three First-Round Draft Fits for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Tyree Wilson
As far as draft fits for the Atlanta Falcons go, this may be the best fit for a rebuilding defensive line under new DC Ryan Nielsen
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 271 lbs.
College: Texas Tech
We try not to pay too much attention to those degenerates down in the bayou, but for this exercise, we have to. Ryan Nielsen has a very clear type when it comes to bringing pressure from the exterior of the line. Here are the measurables of the defensive ends that Nielsen had at his disposal last season:
Cameron Jordan- 6’4″, 287 lbs.
Marcus Davenport- 6’6″, 265 lbs.
Carl Granderson- 6’5″, 261 lbs.
Tanoh Kpassagnon- 6’7″, 289 lbs.
Payton Turner- 6’6″, 270 lbs.
Nielsen’s attacking philosophy predicates on his down linemen being nightmares in the run game. One way that Nielsen makes sure of that is to have his edge setters be big, physical guys that aren’t moved off of the ball easily. This allows the linebackers (see Demario Davis, Kaden Ellis, Peter Werner, etc.) to shoot in and stop runs for minimal gains, something Falcons fans have missed seeing. The Falcons ranked 31st in defensive adjusted line yards (an analytic that measures your line’s ability to affect the run game) last year, according to Football Outsiders. A change has to be made.
Enter Tyree Wilson. The 6’6″, 270+ pound EDGE prospect showed an instinctual knack for stopping the run during his time at Texas Tech. A huge part of that is the fact that he is as strong as an ox and not many tackles could push him off of his spot. Another part? He has 35 5/8″ arms and an 86-inch wingspan, which makes life very difficult for any offensive linemen that are trying to engage him.
The downside is, number one, he may not be there. Mocks are having him go as the second edge prospect off of the board behind Alabama’s Will Anderson, Jr. Mainly to Seattle. Also, he’s a very raw talent. Like Johnson, Jr., he is a plus athlete but he relies on that athleticism to mask what he lacks in technique. Especially in the pass-rush department. He lacks bend but he makes up for it with a bull rush that is tough to stop due to his long arms and insane strength. I believe Nielsen can coach up Wilson just as he did now Cincinnati Bengal, Trey Hendrickson to become a better pass rusher.
But if Seattle commits to getting the best cornerback on the board, which may mean sayonara to Devon Witherspoon, the Falcons have a clear shot to get Wilson. And with his upside as an instant run-stopper and potential pass-rusher, Tyree Wilson could be one of the best draft fits for the Atlanta Falcons.