Will the Colts release Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan soon?
Around this time a year ago, the Atlanta Falcons traded their legendary quarterback Matt Ryan per his request. It did not go well at all and surely Ryan wishes he had just stayed in Atlanta and gone with whatever his fate would have been.
Now, Matt Ryan’s future is in flux even though he is still under contract for the Indianapolis Colts. His contract still has one year remaining and he is due a lot of money, so when will the Colts make their decision on what they will do with the veteran quarterback?
Colts will reportedly make a decision on the former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan very soon
It was a disasterous season for the Indianapolis Colts after they thought they had found their franchise quarterback *again* following their trade with the Atlanta Falcons for former NFL MVP Matt Ryan.
Ryan ended up getting ‘benched’ twice during the season even though he was the Colts best option at the position the entire year.
They now find themselves with a quarterback who will be 38 years old before the season begins and who will have a $35 million cap hit. Many expect him to be released but apparently the Colts haven’t made their decision yet.
Zak Keefer of The Athletic said that the Colts will make their decision “by the end of the week.”
The Colts’ deadline isn’t their choice; on Friday Matt Ryan’s contract becomes fully guaranteed. In other words, if they are going to cut him, it has to be done by Friday or else it becomes pointless to let him go.
The Colts would eat an $18 million dead cap hit but would save $17 million against the cap. Perhaps, if Shane Steichen, the Colts new head coach, sees Matt Ryan as a valuable leader, mentor, and alternative option to a first-round quarterback, then they might be willing to dismiss that $17 million in savings and pay the $30 million that he is due.
One can only assume that they will either cut him or somehow work out a trade package where they bundle Ryan with a draft pick to another team as a contract dump. In that case, they would save $30 million in cap space and incur a $6 million dead cap hit.