2026 Atlanta Falcons 7-Round NFL Mock Draft (December Edition)

It's a shame for 2025, but Atlanta has officially turned the page toward next fall.

At 5–9 and having lost Michael Penix Jr. for the year, the focus has fully shifted to 2026 and how to continue building a roster that already features talent on both sides of the ball. And while the record reflects a disappointing campaign, this is not a teardown situation, however.

While much will change before we get to April, with scheme fit, personal evaluation, and conversations with scouts across football in mind, here is an early look at where the Falcons could go come April for a team without a first-round selection as it stands.

Round 2 (No. 42 overall): Dontay Corleone, iDL, Cincinnati

Corleone is one of the most explosive and powerful interior defensive linemen in the class. A rare athlete for his size (323 pounds -- verified measurement), Corleone can line up at one-tech (outside shoulder of the center) or three-tech (outside shoulder of the guard), win in isolation, and has the ability to hold ground and take on double teams (duo) in the ground game.

Round 3 (No. 74 overall): Nic Anderson, WR, LSU

As Atlanta prepares to lean heavily into an aggressive aerial approach with Penix, Anderson fits perfectly alongside Drake London as a complementary perimeter threat. He is a polished route runner for his size and has the ability to stretch the field, making him a potential WR2 or WR3 early in his career with upside to grow into a larger role.

Round 4 (No. 110 overall): Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Will Lee III represents tremendous value at this point in the draft. A fundamentally sound cover corner with extensive SEC experience, Lee is comfortable in both man and zone coverage and plays with confidence and patience far beyond his years when his back is to the quarterback.

His patience, downhill trigger, and ball skills would immediately strengthen Atlanta’s secondary.

Round 5 (No. 149 overall): Lawson Luckie, TE, Georgia

With uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Kyle Pitts and limited upside behind him on the depth chart, Luckie becomes a logical investment. A local product from Athens, Luckie is a talented, competitive flex weapon with room to grow.

While not an instant starter, his skill set gives him a legitimate chance to compete for significant snaps down the road in a tight end room that still lacks clarity.

Round 7 (No. 223 overall): Jack Pyburn, EDGE, LSU

Jack Pyburn adds depth to an edge group that is already young and talented. Set to appear at the Senior Bowl next month, Pyburn profiles as a rotational pass rusher who can contribute situationally while continuing to develop.

With recent first-round investments headlining the position, Pyburn provides insurance and reinforces the philosophy that you can never have too many players capable of pushing the pocket.

His 34 pressures were a career-high this fall after transferring in from Florida.