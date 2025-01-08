23 Atlanta Falcons players slated to hit free agency this offseason

Dee Alford -Defensive back

Alford is a restricted free agent, however, there isn't any question it is time to move on here. Alford's final five games were as ugly as any defensive back in the league. What started as an exciting underdog story is coming to a frustrating end. Alford was consistently burnt in coverage and unable to finish plays as a tackler. It would be difficult for the Falcons not to upgrade the position.

Micah Abernathy- Defensive back

If you aren't familiar with the name it wouldn't be surprising. However, Abernathy being unable to find his way on the field with Atlanta's current options tells you all you need to know.

Avery Williams- Returner

Williams had a far larger role under head coach Arthur Smith, finding himself on the field on both sides of the ball. The converted corner has done well carving a role for himself as a special teams piece. What makes him an unlikely re-signing is the fact Ray-Ray McCloud is an upgrade that is already under contract. Williams is likely to move on.

Ta'Quon Graham- DL

Depending on the rate it would make sense to bring back Graham as defensive line depth. Atlanta is already heavily invested at the position with David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett both expected to return making this decision a coin toss.

Kyle Hinton and Ryan Neuzil-OL

Atlanta's offensive line depth was tested early in the season when Drew Dalman was lost and Neuzil was forced to step in. The backup center did well enough to earn a pay upgrade the Falcons are unlikely to give. Neither should be expected to return.

Drew Dalman-C

Atlanta's starting center is the one meaningful offensive piece the Falcons could lose to free agency. Already the team is heavily invested in the offensive line with deals already handed out to both Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. The longest-tenured Atlanta Falcon Jake Matthews has a large contract of his own that further complicates things. What the Falcons should do at the position is up for debate in an offense that appears loaded heading into 2025.

Liam McCullough-LS

A very specific and important job done well is more than enough reason to believe Atlanta re-signs the veteran and keeps stability. No reason to change what is working and McCullough has quietly been great in Atlanta.

Nathan Landman-LB

With Troy Andersen's future uncertain and Kaden Elliss emerging as Atlanta's best pass rusher, it wouldn't be shocking to see Landman return. The Falcons still need to make improvements to the position, however, Landman is a restricted free agent and likely to be re-signed at a very affordable rate.

Harrison Hand and Antonio Hamilton- DBs

Atlanta should be able to find better depth pieces in the draft and perhaps free agency. Even signing undrafted free agents to fill these roles would be a possibility. Considering what we watched from Atlanta's secondary in the final weeks of the season if you didn't make the field or weren't dealing with an injury there is no reason for a 2025 return.

Matthew Judon-EDGE

As a reminder, the Atlanta Falcons sent the New England Patriots a valuable draft pick in exchange for a subpar season from Judon. The veteran left reason to question his effort and made the trade an unquestioned win for the Patriots. While Terry Fontenot was unlikely to add anything of value with the pick anyway the move still stings. Judon's time in Atlanta was defined by inconsistent effort and missed chances. No reason to revisit what didn't work with the team needing an upgrade.

Eddie Goldman-DL

The veteran lineman finally played a season with the Atlnta Falcons after retiring the previous two preseasons. Goldman's first real season with the Falcons was average but having Goldman's size to plug into the middle of the defense was helpful at times. This is a move of little consequence whether the veteran returns or moves on isn't a high impact decision.

Storm Norton-OT

Twice Storm Norton has been called on to step in for an injured Kaleb McGary. On both occasions, the tackle was up for the challenge and didn't appear to have an issue holding up in pass protection. Norton is a valuable depth piece the Falcons should attempt to retain if the salary remains reasonable.

James Smith-Williams and Kentavius Street-DL

More defensive line depth the Falcons are going to lose this offseason. There is a reason why it never made sense that Atlanta's 2024 draft was so focused on adding interior defensive linemen. Perhaps now they will get a chance to make the active roster consistently as the Falcons are going to lose at least a bit of depth this offseason.

Ross Dwelley-TE

The depth tight-end is another question mark with the Falcons having Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner both under contract heading into 2025.

KhaDarel Hodge-WR

After Drew Dalman, this should be Atlanta's highest offseason priority as one of the few winning players on the roster. While Hodge isn't a starting receiver his impact on special teams is elite. Making hustle plays and finding ways to create has been a consistent trait during the veteran's time in Atlanta. The Falcons need to do the right thing and make sure Hodge stays a Falcon.

Rondale Moore-WR

The Atlanta Falcons receiver would suffer a season-ending injury before having a chance to take a regular season snap with the team. Added in a trade of Desmond Ridder, Moore remains an interesting potential fit having elite speed and giving the team someone to compete with Ray-Ray McCloud for the third receiver role. A reunion makes sense and wouldn't be shocking heading into next season.

Richie Grant-S

If you've seen Richie Grant play in the last three seasons you understand what the answer is here. No chance the Falcons bring back a player that was unable to make an umpact.

Justin Simmons-S

Picking off Patrick Mahomes and giving the Falcons life against the Chiefs is the best moment of Justin's one season in Atlanta. The fit with Jessie Bates never seemed to fully click with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake not putting Simmons in the best position and the safety struggling.

Simmons returning isn't completely off the table but it shouldn't be expected. More likely the Falcons attempt to look for a younger fit that will better play the role in a Raheem Morris defense.

Lorenzo Carter-EDGE

Carter returning after the 2023 season was a bit of a surprise after poor production. Still, the edge rusher found a way to regress not getting to the quarterback or playing the run at a capable level. Hard to see any defense of Carter's season or any reason the team even considers re-signing the veteran for another year.

Mike Hughes-CB

Another year and another failed partnership with A.J. Terrell, the one consistent Atlanta cover man. The Falcons simply cannot find the right fit to put alongside Terrell and that has continued this season. Hughes had some strong moments but faded down the stretch of the season and shouldn't be high on Atlanta's list of offseason moves. We are likely to see two new starting corners alongside A.J. Terrell.