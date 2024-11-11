3 Adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must consider making after failure vs. Saints
By Nick Halden
1. Add kicking depth to the practice squad
The Atlanta Falcons head coach was very quick to make his trust and belief in Younghoe Koo known after Sunday's game. It is an understandable sentiment considering Koo's history both early in the season and in his career as a Falcon. However, the position has a long and understood history of things going sideways without warning even for the best of kickers. Atlanta needs to understand the position they are in and add depth to the practice squad.
Another game like this one from the veteran kicker and you must find another answer. The Falcons need 10-11 wins to likely lock away the NFC South and host a first-round playoff matchup. This should have been the team's 7th win of the season with seven games left on the schedule. You cannot fumble away games like this and be considered a serious playoff team.
The Saints are an awful roster, division rival or not, Koo being supported with his history makes sense. However, there is no harm in adding depth to the position and sending a message. If the kicker cannot make the adjustment by next week in Denver it is time to make a change.