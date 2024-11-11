3 Adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must consider making after failure vs. Saints
By Nick Halden
2. Transition Kaden Elliss into a consistent pass rusher
A lot of what Kaden Elliss has done well comes on a blitz or a creative pressure. Elliss isn't putting his hand into the dirt and winning as a defensive end. However, neither are any of Atlanta's current options so how much worse could it be? With Troy Andersen and Nate Landman both getting healthy the Falcons' defense has more depth at the position and it isn't as if Elliss would be a huge loss out of the middle of the field.
Yes, the linebacker played far better against the Cowboys but this game was another frustrating one. The game-winning play should have happened far earlier for the Saints on a wheel route to Kamara. Kaden Elliss was supposed to be in coverage and as he so often does was caught flat-footed.
You don't want Elliss in coverage and the linebacker has consistently struggled to finish plays. What is the harm in giving him a more consistent chance to rush the passer? It doesn't mean a position change or completely taking him out of a defense but rather a slower transition. It can't make either unit any worse and could give you the chance to find surprise production.