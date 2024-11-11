3 Adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must consider making after failure vs. Saints
By Nick Halden
3. Allow Kirk Cousins and the offense to play far more aggressive early
It is still hard to gauge where Raheem Morris falls on going for 4th downs and what adjustments he is willing to make. On Sunday, there were two chances when the Falcons needed to leave the offense on the field understanding they couldn't trust Younghoe Koo. That question should now be answered that you cannot trust your kicker.
The Falcons offense needs to change how they attack third down once they are in scoring range. Understanding that unless it is a short-yardage field goal if it doesn't make sense to punt you're in four-down territory consistently.
Especially playing a very tough Denver defense that is going to make you earn every yard. A team that is coming off a heartbreaking loss to a Kansas City Chiefs team they believed they had beaten. Until Younghoe Koo earns back the trust of this team there should be a consistent level of urgency and understanding that you can no longer rely on your kicker. Until that changes Atlanta needs to better sustain drives and be willing to use all four downs as soon as they cross midfield.