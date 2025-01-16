3 Atlanta Falcons 2024 decisions that demanded front office changes

1. Signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr.

Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons front office didn't fully believe in Michael Penix Jr. last offseason. You cannot form a valid argument that the team believed for any reason Penix wasn't going to be on the board when their number was called. From expert pundits to casual NFL fans it was known that Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams would be the first three quarterbacks to come off the board.

Atlanta would be in a position to move up to get Penix or draft the quarterback when their number was called. Fontenot and Atlanta opted to sign Kirk Cousins early in the offseason and not warn the veteran they would be taking a first-round quarterback. What followed was a wasted rookie season from Penix and a terrible contract for Cousins.

You didn't have faith in the veteran you paid top dollar or in the quarterback you spent a top ten pick on. Atlanta attempted to hedge both signing and drafting a starter ignoring the fact they spent needed resources to do so. If you believed fully in either move, you focus on setting the table for either Cousins or Penix. Atlanta attempted to do both and paid for it with a wasted 2024 season.