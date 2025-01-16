3 Atlanta Falcons 2024 decisions that demanded front office changes

2. Trading up for Ruke Orhorhoro

As a reminder, Terry Fontenot opted to trade up to select the defensive lineman. Ruke was worth spending to move up for and yet would consistently fail to make the active roster. A player you were so sold on you spent draft picks on was unable to find a way onto the active roster consistently. The Falcons can sell this as simply having great defensive line depth but this raises obvious questions.

Such as, if you had great depth why was the production so poor? If Ruke was such a prized target why not give him a chance to impact games? The Falcons' ability to evaluate talent in the draft has consistently been awful since Fontenot has taken over and this is just the most recent and glaring example.

Ladd McConkey was the player off the board right before Ruke. Braden Fiske, Cooper DeJean, and Kamari Lassiter would all come off the board right after. All three contributors for playoff teams in the final four in their respective conferences. Atlanta had consistently obvious fits in this draft and yet again failed while spending an extra pick to do so.