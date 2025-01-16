3 Atlanta Falcons 2024 decisions that demanded front office changes

3. Pass rush mismanagement

Going into the 2024 offseason the story was a familiar one for the Atlanta Falcons, they needed help rushing the passer. Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree would both find new landing spots making the situation even more dire for the Falcons. Terry Fontenot's answer was simply to sit back and wait hoping the perfect deal fell Atlanta's way.

Sending a draft pick for Matthew Judon would become one of the worst moves of the offseason. Even in the draft the Falcons only added Bralen Trice who would soon be lost for the season. A position of need lost two key players and would add two far worse answers in return.

This has been a consistent issue for the Falcons in each of Fontenot's four seasons with the team. They cannot rush the passer and yet the front office prefers to add defensive lineman who cannot find their way onto the field. If the Falcons were swinging and missing it might be easier to understand. However, what Atlanta has opted to do is bring back failing players and refuse to take a swing early in the draft. There isn't a viable excuse for this consistent failure in an obvious area of improvement.