3 Atlanta Falcons facing criticism despite team's impressive road win
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
When Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was under pressure on a late third down, he floated the ball to the back pylon. The throw was perfectly placed so that only Pitts would be able to go up and make the catch or the Falcons would trot out Younghoe Koo for a field goal. Only the decision was made when Pitts eased up on the route and appeared to simply quit on his quarterback.
The FOX broadcast led by former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez wasted no time questioning the effort. Lighting into Pitts for not giving his quarterback a chance. Whether or not Sanchez was right about this particular play or not it is a problem that has followed Pitts. Dating back to his rookie season there have been times to question his motor and effort.
Even last year before the full extent of his injury was known it often appeared Pitts was slowing up and giving up on routes. Questioning his effort and ability to play through the whistle isn't anything new. However, as everyone else is rolling in this offense Pitts is the one player facing questions. How will the Atlanta pass catcher respond in Week 7?