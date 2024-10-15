3 Atlanta Falcons facing criticism despite team's impressive road win
By Nick Halden
2. Lorenzo Carter
The idea of an edge rusher who can't rush the passer, set the edge, or play the run begs the question, what would you say you do here? Carter's inability to have an impact has reached a new level of frustration. Letting Andy Dalton escape, a near sack and rumble for a long run was perhaps the low point for Carter and this Atlanta pass rush.
Yes, the rest of the edge rushers aren't doing their jobs either, but Carter has been far worse. There isn't a clear reason for the regression of play we have seen from Carter this season. The edge rusher has never been a consistent threat to the quarterback, however, the selling point was the ability to play the run.
Under the previous coaching staff, Carter did this at a consistently high level. This is what kept him on the roster and helped a defense get stops while being unable to get to the quarterback. Now that the edge rusher is doing neither there simply isn't value in him remaining on the roster. Atlanta needs to bench Carter and attempt to make a move either in the trade market or free agency. It would be hard to do anything but improve.