3 Atlanta Falcons facing criticism despite team's impressive road win
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's run defense
The strongest point of this Atlanta defense was expected to be in the trenches. Drafting pieces to go along with Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata seemed to be a great long term plan. One that would allow the veterans extra rest and help keep Atlanta's interior sharp and consistently creating tackles for loss or putting pressure on the quarterback.
Grady Jarrett has had some great moments but consistently this line and the second level are getting mauled in the run game. What was supposed to be a strong spot for the team has struggled more than even the most negative Atlanta fan could have predicted. While it is yet to cost the Falcons a game the team being unable to stop the run must change.
Kirk Cousins and Younghoe Koo aren't going to be able to bail you out every week. At some point, you must be able to get off the field before a 10-12 play drive. Atlanta's second level hasn't been much better at stopping the run. A problem that Raheem Morris must find a way to clean up ahead of a key stretch of games. Atlanta's pass rush and run defense must improve if we're going to take this team seriously in January.