3 Atlanta Falcons free agents most likely to re-sign

1. Rondale Moore

Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot being able to turn quarterback Desmond Ridder into anything was impressive. The league knew Atlanta was ready to move on and that Ridder was likely to be a roster cut. Still, the Falcons managed to find a trade landing them receiver Rondale Moore. It was a solid move that wouldn't work out for either side. Ridder would fail to make Arizona's roster and Moore would miss the entire 2024 season with an injury.

The Falcons found their third receiver in Ray-Ray McCloud but still need depth at the position. McCloud, Darnell Mooney, and Drake London are all under contract for the 2025 season. The Falcons aren't going to add a star to the position or look to make a splash. However, the team does need to make a move or two that helps improve the depth and adds a third option in case McCloud were to take a step back.

Moore fits this perfectly as well as offering speed to Atlanta's lineup. With Penix's ability to reach all parts of the field the Falcons would be wise to utilize receivers with above average speed. Moore is a great depth move and would give team that ability.