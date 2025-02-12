3 Atlanta Falcons not named Kirk Cousins who will be released

1. RT Kaleb McGary will be released by the Falcons

Savings: $14.5M, Dead Cap: $2M

One of the more intriguing names to watch come March is Kaleb McGary. The long-time right tackle has developed into a great player for the team that drafted him but his skillset doesn't match the offense's dynamics.

Protecting the blindside of a quarterback is more important than anything. So the combination of lefty QB Michael Penix Jr. and the inconsistent pass-protecting McGary could force the Falcons to make a change.

Offensive line continuity is also a big factor; is replacing a starter for the potential of having an upgrade on Penix's blindside worth it? That is a question the front office has to think about long and hard and I get the feeling the significant cap savings will push them to cut the first-round pick.